Bosom Buddies followed the adventures of Kip Wilson (Tom Hanks) and Henry Desmond (Peter Scolari), junior ad-men at Livingston Gentry and Mishkin Advertising Agency. Kip was an illustrator, but aspired to be a painter, and Henry, a copywriter and aspiring novelist. When their building is demolished, they dress as women to stay with co-worker Amy Cassidy (Wendy Jo Sperber) in her apartment at the Susan B. Anthony Hotel, where men are forbidden anywhere above the lobby. Kip and Henry decide to invent alter egos Buffy and Hildegarde (their fictional sisters) to move into an empty (and cheap) apartment at the hotel Henry, to write an expose about the experience, and Kip, to get closer to Amy's beautiful roommate, Sonny Lumet (Donna Dixon), nurse, and part-time dancer. Lilly Sinclair (Lucille Benson) was the manager of the hotel, and Isabelle Hammond (singer Telma Hopkins), an actress and model, was a fellow tenant of the hotel. Ruth Dunbar was Kip and Henry's shrewish boss at the ad agen