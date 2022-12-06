Boss (2011)

Not Available

Ruthless politician Mayor Tom Kane (Kelsey Grammer) sits like a spider at the center of Chicago's web of power. But underneath it all, Kane hides a crushing secret. His trusted advisors Kitty O'Neill (Kathleen Robertson) and Ezra Stone (Martin Donovan) know better than to ask questions. Kane's wife Meredith (Connie Nielson) knows nothing. Only Emma (Hannah Ware), Kane's estranged daughter, has a chance of uncovering the truth. This is going to be the toughest term yet for the Boss.