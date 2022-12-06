Not Available

Boss (2011)

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Category 5 Entertainment

Ruthless politician Mayor Tom Kane (Kelsey Grammer) sits like a spider at the center of Chicago's web of power. But underneath it all, Kane hides a crushing secret. His trusted advisors Kitty O'Neill (Kathleen Robertson) and Ezra Stone (Martin Donovan) know better than to ask questions. Kane's wife Meredith (Connie Nielson) knows nothing. Only Emma (Hannah Ware), Kane's estranged daughter, has a chance of uncovering the truth. This is going to be the toughest term yet for the Boss.

Cast

Kelsey GrammerMayor Tom Kane
Connie NielsenMeredith Kane
Jeff HephnerBen Zajac
Kathleen RobertsonKitty O'Neil
Troy GaritySam Miller
Sanaa LathanMona Fredricks

View Full Cast >

Images