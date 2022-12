Not Available

Based off Gu Man’s very popular internet novel, the story tells of a kind hearted young girl who works at a big conglomerate. However one of her weaknesses is eating, she loves to eat, and so upon discovering this her boss decides to intentionally fatten her up; she just so happens to share the same blood type as his sister, and thus has the motive of making her the blood donor. Hence comedy ensues as she melts his heart with her exceptional appetite and her cute charm.