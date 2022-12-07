Not Available

Boss Nails

    Oxygen Media makes an appointment at the hottest beauty salon in town premiering "Boss Nails" on Tuesday, August 11 at 9pm ET/PT. The series follows 26-year-old Dana Cody, the glamorous and sassy owner of Tippie Toes Beauty Lounge in Miami. A no-nonsense boss, Dana is determined to continue the legacy her mother left behind by building an empire one nail at a time. Each half-hour episode features Dana's eccentric and sometimes unruly staff as they create custom, one-of-a-kind fantasy nail art for her equally unique and demanding clients. From a dancer that wants nails as fierce as her stilettos to an artist with an alter-ego who wishes to have a set filled with personality, the requests are over-the-top but no one ever leaves disappointed.

