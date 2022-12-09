Not Available

Viewers will ride along with the proud men and women of the Boston Emergency Services, one of America’s most seasoned team of first responders: the first step in the chain of trauma care. It was this same group that answered the desperate calls of runners and spectators two years ago when the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon. Treating the injured and ferrying the wounded to hospitals, the Boston EMS earned the gratitude of a shell-shocked and grief-stricken city with their cool-headed professionalism. In Boston EMS viewers will meet some of the heroes of that terrible day as they answer new calls and respond to a daily dose of trauma and mayhem.