Boston Public

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

David E. Kelley Productions

Boston Public is an American drama television series created by David E. Kelley and broadcast on Fox. It centered on Winslow High School, a fictional public high school located in Boston, Massachusetts. The show was named for the real public school district in which it takes place. It featured a large ensemble cast and focused on the work and private lives of the various teachers, students, and administrators at the school. It aired from October 2000 to January 2004. Its slogan was "Every day is a fight. For respect. For dignity. For sanity."

Cast

Chi McBrideSteven Harper
Anthony HealdScott Guber
Loretta DevineMarla Hendricks
Sharon LealMarilyn Sudor
Fyvush FinkelHarvey Lipschultz
Jeri RyanRonnie Cooke

