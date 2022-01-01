Not Available

Boston Tea Party is a Swedish TV program on Kanal 5, which premiered on 24 September 2007. Behind the program stands the companions Filip & Fredrik. The name is taken from the Tea Party in Boston. The recording of the series was launched on 30 August 2007. The program sets the duo questions you may not have always wondered about. Eg Does a dachshound recognize his brother? How do you prepare a man for best flavor? Together with both known and unknown people and the all-knowing "Super Femman" discusses Filip & Fredrik everything from animals to cannibalism and terrorism. "Super Femman" consist of five experts, current political scientist Stig-Björn Ljunggren, psychologist Anna Karlstedt, historian Bengt Liljegren, physician Mikael Sandström and physicist Patrik Norqvist with the popular element "Veckans macka".