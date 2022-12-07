Boston's Finest

Not Available

The series follows the men and women of the Boston Police Department’s exclusive and highly decorated Gang Unit. Their unit’s name doesn't begin to describe the breadth of crimes these detectives, investigators, patrol officers and special victims officers deal with on a daily basis. They are the go-to unit for many large-scale crimes in Boston. Executive-produced by Boston native Donnie Wahlberg, this gripping docu-drama provides an up close and personal look at what it takes to patrol and secure one of America’s greatest and most distinctive cities.