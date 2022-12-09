Not Available

Botchamania is a popular video series on YouTube created by Maffew Gregg that highlights humorous, embarrassing, and sometimes painful botches in professional wrestling. Each instalment compiles clips of in-ring wrestling botches, promo bloopers, commentary slip-ups, and more from a wide variety of pro wrestling organizations. Most of the in-ring clips are muted and played with a music soundtrack, usually music from classic video games or by rock bands covering classic video game songs.