Not Available

Botched features plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif as they try to fix the unfixable when extreme plastic surgery goes terribly wrong. E! has ordered eight one-hour episodes of the reality series. In each stand-alone episode, the doctors will perform two surgeries, but could work with multiple patients who need their help turning the nightmares of their previous plastic surgeries, from botched boob jobs to lopsided butt lifts, into success stories. Viewers will follow each patient from the complex medical procedures to the intensive recovery process that will result in the ultimate reveal at the end of each episode.