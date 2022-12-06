Bottle Fairy

Not Available

Four fairies, Kururu, Chiriri, Sarara, and Hororo, go into small bottles and go to the human world. Why are they in bottles? Because in the human world, wishes are written in letters and sent floating in bottles. "That's right", the fairies thought that, instead of letters, they'd put themselves in bottles and have their wishes granted. So what is their wish? It's to become human. In the fairy world, they would see the human magazines that were going around and think how great they are. There are many things the four don't know. They are taught various things by "Senseisan" and grow little by little. As their big discoveries and small mistakes are watched over every day...