Bottled Passion

Not Available

Mrs Ko, Tung Kwok Hing (Rebecca Chan) adopted an orphan and claimed he was Ko Yi Ho (Raymond Wong), the illegitimate child that her husband Ko Siu Tong (Samuel Kwok) had been searching for many years. Tong believed Ho was more suitable than his oldest son Ko Yi Tai (Joel Chan) to be his successor, which later led to discontent. Eventually Ho was kicked out of the family, leaving him homeless. Living out alone, Ho got a taste of the bitterness in life and was determined to return home and take revenge on his adopted family under a different name Tung Bun Sin. Under his new identity, he vowed to give them a taste of losing their loved ones. Meanwhile, he meets his childhood best friend Tsui Sum (Niki Chow) again. The good-hearted Sum just took over the family soy sauce business, but Ho did not hesitate to take advantage of his long time friendship with Sum, deceiving her money and heart. Ho also plays Ko Family's two daughters, Ko Yee Kiu (Elaine Yiu) and Ko Yee Nga (Katy Kung) in unscrupulous ways. Ho has his own mechanism and plots, which turns him into the biggest love cheater...