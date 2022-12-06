Not Available

Richard Richard & Edward Elizabeth Hitler, two men with no hope of fitting in with society. Two men who will forever fall foul of lifes little jokes, mainly because they are too stupid to avoid them! Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall take an anarchic look into the lives of these two friends who are forever threatening, and commiting, violence on each other. This series could be said to be a follow up, of a kind, to The Young Ones. Same stars and same attitude but the young ones are now heading into middle age. A succesful series that spawned five live tours [and five videos of these shows] and a big screen film, Guest House Paradiso. Although the film was not released as such it is advertised as a Bottom film on the video release.