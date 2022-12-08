Not Available

Two ultra athletes. Five months. Eight of the toughest endurance races in the world. With the globe as their playground, friends and fierce competitors Simon Donato and Paul “Turbo” Trebilcock aim to prove that boundaries are meant to be broken. The docuseries chronicles both pain and triumph as Turbo and Simon climb, run and bike up anything they can find over five straight months of extreme challenges. Will they finish all eight races and make it through this ultimate test of mind, body and spirit?