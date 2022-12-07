Not Available

Bounty Hunters stars the voices of Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy as they track down fugitives for their two-bit bounty hunting business. Jeff (Jeff Foxworthy), Bill (Bill Engvall) and Larry (Larry the Cable Guy) are old pals who work together at Barton Bounty Hunters in the small Southern town of Skeeter Creek. They get their bounties from Lisa (Lisa Lampanelli), a loudmouth bail bondsman whose office is next door. Jeff is the owner of the company and leader of the team. Bill is the resident criminal profiler, and Larry is the team muscle. Together, they track down redneck fugitives, making Skeeter Creek a little bit safer. The guys will have to deal with friends and family like Jeff's sassy ex-wife Stacy and her smarmy new husband Nathan, voiced by Samantha Bee and Jason Jones, as well as local rednecks like Jesco (who just so happens to be Jeff's dad) voiced by Dave Thomas. Guest stars include Kellie Pickler as mystery woman, Daisy; Blake Shelton as rival bounty hunter Buck Masters; and Kix Brooks as a demolition derby expert.