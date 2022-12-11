Bounty Lady

Not Available

Public Relation expert Heung Kwong-Nam (pun, meaning "Hong Kong men") is a renowned saviour to the single ladies in town. He is able to help many single female clients find a happy marriage by building confidence. Without charging money, he is able to find purpose in helping these women find love and themselves. Newly joined Account Officer Sing Fa-Lui (pun, meaning "unmarried woman") is hired by Mak Dik-Man as Kwong-Nam's rival. At first, she is an overly-confident girl that sees Kwong-Nam and his group (Super Senior) as lazy and good-for-nothing. But she eventually grows to see the good in Kwong-Nam and his methods and they end up falling love.