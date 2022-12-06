Not Available

Welcome to the Bow guide at TV Tome. The WB Network has greenlighted "Bow," a half-hour pilot from Touchstone TV to star rapper-actor Bow Wow as himself. The show will follow the young star as he becomes an adult and starts to take control of his affairs. Erica Montolfo, Dan Cross and David Hoge (UPN's "One on One"), who penned the script, are exec producing with Bow Wow's managers Teresa Caldwell and Michael Mauldin. The pilot stems from Bow Wow's talent deal with the WB. Bow Wow toplined a comedy pilot for the WB, which was in contention for fall 2003.- The Hollywood Reporter