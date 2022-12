Not Available

In the continuation of Q. Allan Brocka’s 2006 fan favorite Boy Culture, Derek Magyar returns as X, who is still working hard as an escort for hire. But in 2021, he’s up against a younger generation who has gained a competitive edge on the market in the digital age. He’s also dealing with the realities of still living with Andrew (Darryl Stephens), who’s aiming to move on from their former romantic entanglements.