Not Available

Smile has a crush on her handsome senior, Kyro, but when she confesses he refuses, telling her he doesn't like childish girls. Smile decides to hire a "Boy For Rent" to learn how to make a man's heart beat. Liz believes her boyfriend Badz is cheating on her, and decides to use the Boy For Rent service to get back at him without feeling guilty... Neither knows that renting a man will change their lives forever.