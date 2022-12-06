Not Available

Bravo is proud to present television's first gay dating series with "Boy Meets Boy," a new twist on a traditional dating show. You've heard all the controversial buzz - now you can see for yourself what everyone is talking about! "Boy Meets Boy," hosted by Dani Behr, is Bravo's distinctive reality gay dating series with twists that explore the unexpected, leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the premiere episode, viewers will meet James (the "leading man") a handsome, 32-year old administrator in the human resources department of a law firm. James and the fifteen potential mates will live in luxurious but separate accommodations. The suitors vie for his affections by participating in group activities and attending one-on-one dates, while James, with advise from his best friend Andra, eliminate men at the end of each episode. In the final episode, one lucky mate will be chosen for the opportunity to enjoy an exciting and adventure-packed New Zealand vacation with Jam