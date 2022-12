Not Available

Both known for their fierce fighting skill and volatile temper, Xia Jun Xiang and Cai Ming Yao's rivalry came to a head in prison. Instead of a bloody confrontation, a drum instructor redirected their aggression toward playing drums. The bond they formed while performing together was put to a test soon after they left the structured prison: Unemployment, temptations of their old lives, and love for the same woman awaits them outside.