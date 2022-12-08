Boys On The Run

Not Available

Tanishi Toshiyuki (Maruyama Ryuhei), a salaryman who works for a small toy manufacturer, has never had a girlfriend in the 27 years of his life. Naturally he has no experience in women too. Ridiculed as uninteresting at his workplace, Toshiyuki is a hopeless employee nowhere near getting ahead in life. He is in love with his colleague, Uemura Chiharu (Minami Akina). However, he is not able to approach her, and relieves this dejection every day through telephone dating clubs and adult videos. Then one day, Toshiyuki appears to make progress with Chiharu following coaching by the elite salaryman Aoyama Takahiro (Saito Takumi) whom he got to know at his workplace, but …