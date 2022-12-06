Not Available

Boys Will Be Boys ditched the whole dead guy rehabilitating his younger self thing and concentrated instead on the wacky misadventures of Chazz and his buddies. I guess older Charles made Chazz marginally less sinful enough to get in the pearly gates. Anyway, without him the show was just another teen show and those are a dime a dozen. Good ones with unique style and writing to distinguish them are rare gems. Boys Will Be Boys was no gem. This was a revamped, retitled version of the show Second Chance.