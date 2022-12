Not Available

Six years ago, Yuan Fei runs out on her immature longtime boyfriend Hao Jian Ren, when he doesn't show up on their wedding day. Six years later the two meet again. Yuan Fei is now a career driven single mother and also Jian Ren's senior at work. The two get entangled in a love triangle when playboy Wen Hao Ran comes into the picture. Soon Yuan Fei must choose between her still immature ex-boyfriend Jian Ren or Hao Ran who might just be ready to settle down.