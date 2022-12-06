Not Available

Nigel Gacey is a man in a hurry. A successful armed robber and conman, he's given himself a year to create a brand new boy band from scratch. Boyz Unlimited tells the story of that year, the story of Nigel's dream. Forget girl power - the Boyz are back in town. Having found his dream boys - Gareth (the fat one who writes the songs), Nicky (the cute one), Glaswegian Jason and middle-class Scott - manager Nigel sets about launching his new creation. But the world of teen stardom is rarely without its problems.