Sharon Esther Spitz is the main character of the series. Like most girls, Sharon sometimes does get into trouble and messes up like every other teen, but she always learns from her mistakes and sets things right in the end, no matter what the situation. Sharon is also known to be a clumsy girl and, would usually end up embarrassing herself somehow. Sharon's rival is Nina Harper who attends Sharon's junior high school and later senior high school. Sharon is clumsy, responsible, caring, helpful, and a little naive when it comes to life.Sharon's family members include her father Richard, her mother Helen, her older brother Adam, and her younger brother Josh.