Brad Meltzer's Lost History

American history is vanishing one artifact at a time. Some of our most important historical and cultural treasures have been lost or stolen. Every year, dozens of treasures, from George Washington’s teeth to the Apollo 11 moon landing tapes to even the iconic ground zero flag from the September 11 attacks, vanish from the shelves of famous museums, government archives and private collections. Now, host Brad Meltzer leads the hunt to return these treasures to their rightful owners–the American people. Many lost artifacts are circulating on the black market, but dozens of previously lost objects have already been found—by ordinary citizens—in attics, at garage sales and even online. Brad will also enlist the help of viewers, giving the public the chance to help restore our history too.