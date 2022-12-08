Not Available

2012 has been the most successful year ever for Bradley Wiggins, as he became the first British winner of the Tour de France and took Gold in the London 2012 Olympics road time trial. Bradley Wiggins – A Year In Yellow is an in-depth, no-holds barred documentary that explores the life of one of Britain’s brightest sport starts. Cameras follow Wiggins as he takes on some of Europe’s toughest races and tries to balance his professional and personal life. With exclusive access to those closest to him, the film captures the man behind all the headlines and sporting achievements, from his arduous training schedule that sees him taken away from his family for months at a time to struggling to cope with enormous media pressure.