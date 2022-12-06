Not Available

Orphan, a long-hidden alien spaceship, is rising from the ocean depths, causing floods and earthquakes all over Earth. The earthquakes release two types of "Antibodies" (robotic organisms); the brutish Grand Chers and the intelligent Brain Powerd. Now, a group of Orphan supporters, known as Reclaimers, must battle the U.N.'s Novis Noah using these Antibodies for the fate of the world. In the center of this are Hime and Yuu, two teens trying to unravel the true purpose of Orphan and Brain Powerd.