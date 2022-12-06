Not Available

Following on from the success of Brainiac: Science Abuse, the Brainiacs are now tackling History in their own inimitable style. And just as Brainiac: Science Abuse answered the scientific questions you didn't discover in the classroom, Brainiac: History Abuse deliver everything you wanted to know about history but the teacher was too afraid to tell you! Swapping test tubes for a time machine Charlotte Hudson presents Brainiac: History Abuse with an able team of Brainiacs to bring the history books to life. Ernest Clough History Buff is also on hand with amazing historical facts. The Brainiacs will delve deep into the past to find out everything about the most evil tortures, weaponry and punishments through to ancient cures and beauty treatments. Never ones to accept the written word, the team will find out for themselves if Churchill was right to extol the virtues of Pykrete by subjecting the substance to their own rigorous tests and they ask if Cleopatra was really ont