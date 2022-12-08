Not Available

Brains on Trial with Alan Alda takes a fictitious crime-a convenience store robbery that goes horribly wrong-and builds from it a gripping courtroom drama. As the trial unfolds it takes us into the brains of the major participants-defendant, witnesses, jurors, judge- while Alan Alda visits the laboratories of some dozen neuroscientists exploring how brains work when they become entangled with the law. The research he discovers raises the controversial question: How does our rapidly expanding ability to peer into people's minds and decode their thoughts and feelings affect trials like the one we are watching in the future? And should it?