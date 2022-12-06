Not Available

Brainwashed tells the extraordinary true stories of normal people who were manipulated into horrific situations that changed their lives forever. These are dark tales of the false prophets, criminal masterminds, and sociopathic con-artists who prey on the innocent. Each episode unfolds in the most powerful way – through the first-hand testimony of the victim, and every story has the twists and turns of the best Hollywood thriller, but with the terrifying knowledge that these extraordinary events really happened.