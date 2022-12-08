Brand X with Russell Brand

Not Available

The series premiere of Brand X, FX's new late-night comedy starring acclaimed actor/comedian Russell Brand, will debut, at 11:00 PM E/P. The series features Brand's unvarnished, unfiltered take on current events, politics and pop culture. The network has ordered six half-hour installments of the series that will be shot in front of a live audience. The format will draw heavily on Brand's interaction with that audience. The series is produced by FX Productions in association with Branded Films and Dakota Films. This marks the first television deal for Branded Films. Executive Producers are Russell Brand, Troy Miller and Nik Linnen. Miller also serves as Director of the series. The series was originally scheduled for the spring, but was pushed to the summer due to a film production starring Brand.