Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job

In the new series "Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job," viewers get a glimpse of their favorite "Storage Wars" couple outside of the auction game. When the bidding stops, Brandi and Jarrod come home to Orange County, CA where their busy lives revolve around raising two children and managing their second-hand store. After 15 years together, Brandi and Jarrod finally decide to tie the knot, and they approach wedding planning in a way that only they could: with a little love, a lot of bickering and constant detours along the way.