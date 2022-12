Not Available

truTV breaks new ground in this first-ever "reality musical" and goes behind the scenes of the longest-running variety show in Branson, MO with the Mabe family. With the backdrop of decades-old feuds, burning jealousies, and sequined costume changes, the Mabes take their legacy, "The Baldknobbers Jamboree," very seriously. But get ready, because their passion for country music is not confined to the stage, and they just might break into song when you least expect it.