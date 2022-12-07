Not Available

In Branson, Missouri, life is about loving your family, having good times and making boatloads of money. Branson cab king Scott Thompson excels at all three. In Branson Taxi, viewers go inside Scott’s family-run cab monopoly for a never-before-seen look at the entertainment hotspot where the egos and demands equal those of New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. But Branson is a place where flash isn’t coveted and people don’t put up with divas and Scott’s team of Ozark-bearded hillbillies and blue-eyed beauties know how to respond. Among them are Scott’s young daughter Jade, dispatch manager Karen, smoky shop foreman Tom, pirate-hat-wearing cab mechanic Rusty, Ad Sales and Marketing experts Tessa and Dawnell and their wacky group of drivers Jeff, Steve and Brent. But mixing family, friends and Branson’s booming tourism industry makes for a wild ride and keeps Scott and his team working around the clock to keep the competition at bay and passengers happy.