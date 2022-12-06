When the world-destroying alien army The Shock invaded the home planet of young brother-sister duo Zadam and Triply, the youngsters' parents scuttled them off to the relative safety of the Lost Nebula. The kids landed on a living Planetoid and discovered three other homeless youths: Ryle, blue-skinned and a fierce competitor; Lavana, a fairy-winged mage; and Duncan, a musclebound tinkerer. The group banded together to fight The Shock as the Brats of the Lost Nebula. NOTE:Of the 13 episodes of Brats of the Lost Nebula, only the first three ended up airing on kids' WB. The last 10 episodes then debuted on the Canadian channel YTV.
