Get ready for the "girls with a passion for fashion". Bratz follows the adventures of Cloe, Sasha, Yasmin, and Jade as they scoop the hot stories for their own teen magazine. Their quest for the latest news takes them from Stiles High to exotic locales around the globe. The girls go up against their rival Burdine Maxwell, editor for competitor Your Thing Magazine. Watch as the girls try to out-scoop each other! The Bratz girls know, be true to yourself and friends and you'll get the story in the end!