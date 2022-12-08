Not Available

What is it like to live surrounded by beauty, steeped in culture and tradition, immersed in style, creativity, and history? With spectacular cinematography, evocative music, and interviews with Francis Ford Coppola and others, this three-part series takes you inside Italy today--a place where everyday life is an art form. Narrated by award-winning actor Paul Sorvino and broadcast on public television, Brava Italia tours la bella Italia from the streets to the skies, bustling cities to peaceful hill towns, and snowcapped Alps to sun-kissed shores.