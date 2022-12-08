Not Available

Brave 10

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Kiyoko Sayama

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Sakimakura

The story takes place during the Warring States period, approximately a year before the Battle of Sekigahara. Kirigakure Saizou, an Iga Ninja in search of his life's path, comes across Isanami, an Izumo shrine maiden, being attacked by assassins. Isanami, who survived the burning of Izumo Temple by Tokugawa Ieyasu's forces, is traveling to Shinshuu to seek sanctuary with Sanada Yukimura. At the same time, Sanada Yukimura is in the midst of gathering 10 subjects of extraordinary valor, the Sanada Ten Braves, whose combined strength will allow them to alter the course of history. During the course of the continuing battles, the mysterious power hidden within Isanami will awaken soon...

Cast

Takehito KoyasuDate Masamune
Daisuke OnoSaizō Kirigakure
Yuu AsakawaAnastasia
Tetsuya KakiharaSasuke Sarutobi
Motoki TakagiKamanosuke Yuri
Hiroshi KamiyaRokurou Unno

