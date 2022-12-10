Not Available

An adaption of Taiwanese comic series, Brave Animated Series. The comic artist of this series uses black humor to elaborate social issues, and its storytelling is very into the taste of the younger generation. This program is integrated with multiple resources like TV and music production. In a world full of discrimination and hatred, stereotype is no longer what it really is. The braves believe that only when the evil is defeated, will the world comes with peace. Yet the braves realize that they are not standing on the side of justice.