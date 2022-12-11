Brave to Love

Not Available

Cheng Mei, Gua Ju, Qu Shou, Xing Hua, and Song Gang are friends who met in a student association in university. Because of love, they all had a taste of heartbreak! From students to graduates entering society, facing obstacles that revolve around same-sex relationship, workplace bullying, female autonomy, extramarital affairs, and May-December romance, how do they maintain their friendship and resolve all the challenges that arise from life and love? Adapted from the work of the well-known Japanese cartoonist Fumi Saimon, “Love White Paper” incorporates current social issues in our day-to-day life, letting the audience relive the emotional moments in the film while resonating with the younger generation.