Not Available

Brave to Love

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Cheng Mei, Gua Ju, Qu Shou, Xing Hua, and Song Gang are friends who met in a student association in university. Because of love, they all had a taste of heartbreak! From students to graduates entering society, facing obstacles that revolve around same-sex relationship, workplace bullying, female autonomy, extramarital affairs, and May-December romance, how do they maintain their friendship and resolve all the challenges that arise from life and love? Adapted from the work of the well-known Japanese cartoonist Fumi Saimon, “Love White Paper” incorporates current social issues in our day-to-day life, letting the audience relive the emotional moments in the film while resonating with the younger generation.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images