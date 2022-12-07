Bravo's Amsterdam Nights

Not Available

Clogs, tulips, that song about the mouse - all things that spring to mind when we think about Holland. But there’s another side to the party capital. We delve into the Amsterdam underworld and reveal the truth about what goes on when the sun goes down in this ultra-liberal party town. Stalking not only the intoxicated tourists who fill the city’s streets, but also the sex industry workers who pleasure them, this series lifts the lid on the steamy side of the capital. We spend time with the city’s sex workers, like high class male escort Andrew, as well as the low rent window girls, like transvestite prostitute Rachel. And there will be a glimpse inside Europe’s biggest swingers club and Amsterdam’s famous sex theatre, the Cassa Rosso. The show’s cameras will also be travelling with the red light cops as they battle criminals and drug lords as well as handling scores of alcohol-sodden stag parties and drug-addled revellers. It’s Amsterdam as you’ve never seen it before: sordid, sexy and shocking.