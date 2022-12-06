Not Available

Join the rambunctious, tight-knit Braxton sisters — Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar — and their headstrong mother for an inside look at their lives and the drama of family chaos. They’ll battle it out for the spotlight with sibling rivalry, man drama, bankruptcy, a DUI and much more! Will their super-close sisterly bond and unconditional love get them through the trials and tribulations of life in the fab lane? You must tune in and watch WE tv's new series, Braxton Family Values, to find out.