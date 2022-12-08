Brazil: A Natural History

Not Available

Brazil is a land of gigantic proportions. Energetic, flamboyant and fun, Brazil is also overwhelmingly beautiful. Within its mountains, seas, rainforests, deserts and millions of miles of rivers, are many of our planet’s last wild frontiers. Its diversity of life and landscape is second to none. In each episode, the viewer will be taken on a journey across fabulous landscapes and will meet carefully selected, charismatic and little-known animal species. The series investigates their fight for survival and their amazing adaptations to local environments. It will show behaviour that will surprise even avid nature-lovers.