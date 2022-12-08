Brazil with Michael Palin

Not Available

Michael Palin has travelled the world for the past 25 years, earning him a reputation as the man who's been everywhere. But there's one big gap in his passport - Brazil. The fifth largest country on Earth, with an abundance of resources and a melting pot of peoples, it's a nation that's risen almost out of nowhere to become a 21st Century superpower and is next in line to host both the World Cup and Olympic Games. Palin sets off to discover a country whose time has come. With stunning images from photographer Basil Pao, Palin talks about his love of travelling, highlights from his time in Brazil and how it made him aware of why he travels.