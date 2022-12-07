Not Available

Brazil's Next Top Model, sometimes abbreviated as BrNTM, is a Brazilian reality show, based on the United States original America's Next Top Model and produced by the Brazilian branch of the Latin American cable channel Sony Entertainment Television, in association with producer Moonshot Pictures. The show features a group of young female contestants who live together in a house for several weeks while taking part in various challenges, photo shoots and meetings with members of the modeling industry. Usually, one girl is eliminated each week until the final contestant remaining is declared "Brazil's Next Top Model" and wins a modelling contract along with other associated prizes.