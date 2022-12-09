Not Available

Breaking Amish: Brave New World is an American reality television series on TLC. The series is a spin-off of Breaking Amish and encompasses the original cast from season one as they relocate and reside in Pinecraft - a small neighborhood located within Sarasota, Florida where there is a community of ex-Amish and Amish. It chronicles the lives of the cast as they endure the realities of living in new surroundings and face new situations involving work, friendship, romance, and lifestyle. It also includes the drama that develops between cast members as they undergo various experiences.