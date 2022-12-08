Not Available

Breaking Amish: LA follows a new group of Amish and Mennonite young adults as they trade in their old-world traditions for the modern temptations of Los Angeles. Armed with the passion to pursue their aspirations, each must find the courage to leave their sheltered lives and head west for adventure and a world of first experiences. The group's difficult transition into an English life is one full of unexpected moments, heartbreak and humor. The journey ultimately transforms their lives and leaves them contemplating whether to embrace this new world or long for the life they left behind.