Breaking Bonaduce

VH1 takes you on an inside tour of the unconventional relationship between former child TV star Danny Bonaduce and his wife Gretchen. Follow the couple as they seek help from Dr. Garry Corgiatt through couples therapy. Dr. Garry will challenge the couple to tackle their mountain of issues including Danny’s infidelity, addiction, and celebrity. Danny and Gretchen tied the knot after knowing each other for only seven hours, but fifteen years later the couple is still married and they are turning to Dr. Garry for help keeping it this way.